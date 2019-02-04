BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joseph Gibson, 18, graduated from McKinley High last year. He wants a seat on the Buffalo School Board and is hoping to collect enough signatures to get on the ballot in May.

He wants to unseat an incumbent, Ferry district board member Sharon Belton-Cottman.

Gibson says he wants to see better “teacher and student engagement. I think it’s important that our children actually want them to learn.”

He also wants to see smaller class sizes and better security.

Cottman wants to see the graduation rates improve.

“I want to focus on the at-risk youth, who in most cases are just leaving the school district or dropping out," Cottman said. "We want to make sure those individuals get a second chance."

“I appreciate the excitement of anyone who wants to sit on a board of education. However, this position requires someone with expertise and experience, certainly life experience, and the ability to collaborate and utilize everything to that's available to turn this district around,” she said.

All nine seats on the Buffalo School Board will be on the ballot. Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold, Patricia Pierce, Theresa Harris-Tigg and Larry Quinn are not seeking re-election for current seats.

“The children would like unity because how can we call ourselves a body when the body is not completely functioning together? How can we be a school board, and we have problems with one another, and we fight with one another, but we're looking for the best for our children? That necessarily doesn't make sense to me,” Gibson said.

The Buffalo School Board election is May 7.

Several key issues will be on the table, including a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. His nearly $300,000 contract expires next year and he wants an extension.

