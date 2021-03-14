18-year-old man injured in 20-foot fall, rescued from West Seneca creek

Police say he the man suffered leg and back injuries and struggled to get out of the creek. He was taken to a hospital and was also treated for hypothermia.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man was rescued from a creek in West Seneca Saturday afternoon and had to be taken to the hospital with injuries and hypothermia.

West Seneca Police say they responded to a call at 810 Union Road, just behind Southgate Plaza where a man had recently left a group home residence.

After a search, the man was found in an area behind Park Lane Villa apartments, where he fell some 20 feet down a steep embankment and into a creek.

Police say the man suffered leg and back injuries and struggled to get out of the creek. A water rescue team and several fire departments helped the man out of the creek and started to assess his injuries.