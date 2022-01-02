18-year-old dies, 13-year-old injured after being hit by a vehicle in Orleans County

Deputies said two sisters, ages 18 and 13, were walking in the northbound lane of Eagle Harbor Road when they were hit by a vehicle.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motor vehicle accident that happened on January 1, just before 9 p.m.

Deputies said two sisters, ages 18 and 13, were walking in the northbound lane of Eagle Harbor Road when they were hit by a vehicle.

The 18-year-old, Theresa M. Karlak, of Albion, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene by EMS.

Deputies said their investigation indicates that a second vehicle had reportedly pulled over on the west shoulder. As the vehicle driven by Zackery Harding, 24, went out and around that vehicle the pedestrians were struck. Conditions at the scene were dark, with heavy rain/ice that may have contributed to this tragic accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.