BUFFALO, N.Y. — The national HIV fundraiser Dining Out For Life took place Tuesday night throughout Western New York.

Seventy-nine restaurants throughout Western New York have teamed up with Evergreen Health to help provide services to people living with HIV and AIDS in Western New York. Several counties participated in the event, including Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Chautauqua counties.

The participating restaurants will donate at least 25 percent of their proceeds to Evergreen Health. Evergreen Health is an organization that provides medical, supportive, and behavioral services to people living in Western New York with chronic illnesses, like HIV.

"Every day we are coming closer to eliminating HIV, which has gone from being a terminal diagnosis to a chronic illness," says Rob Baird, director of fundraising and events at Evergreen Health. "We continue to encourage Western New Yorkers to get tested because, regardless of the results, Evergreen offers medical and supportive services that help provide a better quality of life, and events such as Dining Out For Life allow us to continue to provide access to care for all. Dining Out For Life is successful because of our 150 dedicated ambassadors, generous business sponsorship and, of course, the more than 12,000 diners who annually participate in this event."

Dining Out For Life has raised approximately $1.3 million over the past 16 years. All money raised at this event stays local, going to support Evergreen Health's HIV-focused programs and services.

Most restaurants hosted the event Tuesday night; however, some will continue Dining Out For Life throughout Wednesday.

