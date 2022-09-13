17-year-old stabbed at a local school, 16-year-old in BPD custody

An unfortunate and isolated incident occurred today at Buffalo High School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality #355. The Buffalo Police Department Security Resource Officers were immediately contacted, and the school was placed in “shelter in place” mode for security measures, to ensure the safety of all students and staff. At this time, the Buffalo Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The Buffalo Public School District takes any violent offenses occurring on school grounds very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols. Further information regarding the incident may be issued later by the BPD.