17-year-old stabbed at a local school, 16-year-old in BPD custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the stabbing happened at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on West Huron around 12:15 p.m.
Detectives said a 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old girl inside a classroom.
The 16-year-old student is currently in police custody.
The 17-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital where she is listed in serious condition.
Police said the school was put under a shelter-in-place immediately following the incident.
Buffalo Public Schools released this statement following the incident:
An unfortunate and isolated incident occurred today at Buffalo High School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality #355. The Buffalo Police Department Security Resource Officers were immediately contacted, and the school was placed in “shelter in place” mode for security measures, to ensure the safety of all students and staff. At this time, the Buffalo Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The Buffalo Public School District takes any violent offenses occurring on school grounds very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols. Further information regarding the incident may be issued later by the BPD.