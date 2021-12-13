17% of WNY households lack broadband internet — what does that mean for business?

Not only does a lack of internet access and computing devices have implications when it comes to education and employment, it can also impact buying power.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 108,000 households in Western New York don’t have broadband internet connection. That's 17% of the region’s total population, according to the New York State Digital Equity Portal.

The recently launched interactive online tool, which shows New Yorkers’ ability to access the internet, was made through the partnership of Community Tech NY, Cornell University, the state Education Department, the state library and The John R. Oishei Foundation.

About 82,538 households in Western New York, or 13% of total households, have no computing devices such as desktop or laptop computers, smartphones or tablets, according to the portal. The percentage of households with no broadband at home generally correlates with a lower level of income.