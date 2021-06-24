17 golfers play 100 holes in one-day tournament, annual fundraiser

The event supports the Courage of Carly's Club Fund at Roswell Park, as well as Live Like Luca, the Luca Calanni Foundation.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — At an annual Western New York fundraiser, 17 golfers are playing 100 holes of golf in a one-day tournament.

They're doing all for a good cause, to support the Courage of Carly's Club Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and for Live Like Luca, the Luca Calanni Foundation.

Donations to the Courage of Carly's Club Fund gives children with cancer and blood disorders at Roswell Park the chance they deserve, and Live Like Luca, which has a mission of creating opportunities for children to participate in sports and education activities.

The event was held at Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg.