16-year-old girl dies in sledding accident in Niagara County

Two people were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old boy was treated and released.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl died in a sledding accident Saturday morning in Lewiston, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the scene following a 911 call placed at 10:14 a.m. Two people, a 16-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were injured in a sledding accident at Clyde L. Burmaster Park at Bond Lake in the Town of Lewiston.

The pair were riding a sledding tube when it struck a tree at the bottom of the hill. The sheriff's office says members of the Pekin Fire Company and Tri-Community Ambulance responded to the scene.

Both people were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The boy was treated and released.