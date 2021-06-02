16-year-old girl dies in sledding accident in Niagara County

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl died in a sledding accident Saturday morning in Lewiston, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were called to the scene following a 911 call placed at 10:14 a.m. Two people, a 16-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were injured in a sledding accident at Clyde L. Burmaster Park at Bond Lake in the Town of Lewiston.
The pair were riding a sledding tube when it struck a tree at the bottom of the hill. The sheriff's office says members of the Pekin Fire Company and Tri-Community Ambulance responded to the scene.
Both people were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.
The boy was treated and released.
An investigation into the accident has been launched by the Lewiston Police Department. In the meantime, all sledding at the park's hill "is closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions," according to the park's website.