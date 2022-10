Officers were called to the school right after classes were dismissed for the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 16-year-old male student was arrested after fights broke out outside McKinley High School Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school right after classes were dismissed for the day.

BPD said the student is facing charges of obstruction and resisting arrest.

McKinley's principal released this statement on today’s fight and the actions they were taking: