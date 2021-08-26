16-year-old arraigned on murder, robbery charges

The adolescent male, whose identity was not released, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment that also includes first degree robbery charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the teen and an adult co-defendant are accused of luring 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink to C St. in Buffalo the night of March 29. The two allegedly robbed the victim of his backpack and shot him multiple times. Sink was rushed to ECMC where he died of his injuries.