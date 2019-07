AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Fire Control received a call about an apartment kitchen fire at 326 Little Robin Road Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Getzville Fire Company responded and brought the fire under control within twenty minutes. It was contained to the single apartment.

Four people inside the apartment were displaced, along with 12 other neighbors.

Damage estimates total around $250,000. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.