$1.6 million given to revitalize homes in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many homes in East Buffalo will be getting a face-lift.

In an announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul, nearly $26 million in grant funding was awarded to Land Banks across New York State.

The funding, made available through the state's Land Bank Initiative, will help eliminate blight, increase housing, assist local economic development efforts, prompt the availability of homeownership opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities that have experienced disinvestment.

Western New York is getting $1.6 million. Homes in East Buffalo will undergo revitalization.

"We'll be doing asbestos testing, lead testing, and fixing roofs," says Executive Director Jocelyn Gordon.

She says there was a big push in the 90s to tear down abandoned homes. It left East Buffalo with many vacant lots or untouched properties. Now, they want to stop tearing them down. Gordon says they want to stabilize and improve the houses still standing.

"Because there is a demand for homes, we don't want to knock any more houses down. We want to try to stabilize and improve upon what we have," Gordon says.

They've identified several properties: 273 Cable St., 486 Marilla St., and 55 Urban St.

Gordon says she wants to hire a minority contractor to handle the job. She chose Darold Fountain. He's the C.E.O. of Aurora Window Systems and Contracting.

"I'm going to make a house that is affordable but doesn't look like it's affordable," Fountain says.

The Land Bank hired Fountain to complete the three homes. He has six months for every home to finish.

"You have to make certain income guidelines to even have access to purchase this house. So this won't be a market-rate house. I am going to give this house all of my focus," says Fountain.

It's exciting news for residents living next door to the blighted properties. Michael Darby is proud to call East Buffalo home over the past 30 years. However, when he leaves his home, Darby becomes frustrated. There's an abandoned home next door.