16 golfers play 100 holes during 1-day fundraiser in Hamburg

The seventh annual Walk Fore Luca and Carly at Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg raises money to support the Courage of Carly's Club Fund at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and for Live Like Luca: The Luca Calanni Foundation .

"I wanted to find an excuse to play golf all day, and raising money for a great cause like Roswell Park, which is what we did to start with, seemed like a really good excuse to play golf all day," golfer Simon Bennett said.