For 15 years, the Taste in Education has been introducing some of Western New York's youngest student chefs in a live, friendly cooking competition.

This year students, chefs, and anyone in attendance are sure to feel 'stuffed.'

That's because this year's "Get Stuffed" theme will include everything from stuffed meatballs, pierogi, peppers and cucumbers and other vegetables loaded with fillings... And we haven't even gotten to dessert.

Held at Salvatore's Italian Gardens, on 6461 Transit Road in Depew, the annual event will also include an Iron Chef competition featuring three professional chefs and their student sous chefs.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Western New York's Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association, which has brought in over $130,000 in scholarships.

Admission costs $25, including food, and the event lasts from 6:00-9:00pm.

You can find tickets here.