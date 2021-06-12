15th annual Perry Chalk Art Festival returns July 10

The Chalk Art Festival will take place on July 10 and run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PERRY, N.Y. — The Perry Chalk Art Festival will return to downtown Perry this summer for its 15th annual event.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 10, featuring food, fine art, live music and fun for the whole family.

Visitors can walk around and view the spectacular works of chalk art, make their own mini chalk artwork, visit one of the Western New York food trucks or check out the extended farmers market and Perry Public Market.

The Chalk Art Festival will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Organizers say Festival Plaza will be closed through the afternoon of Sunday, July 11, so people can view the chalk art at their own pace.

If significant rainfall is in the forecast, the chalking event will take place on Saturday, July 17.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music from Kelly’s Old Timers, The Brothers Blue, Creek Bend and Elise Kelly.

