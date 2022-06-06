150 bags of groceries distributed near Broadway and Bailey

Pastor Charles Walker says people living on Broadway are also having trouble getting everyday items they need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mt. Hope Community Church teamed up with the Buffalo City Mission and other organizations to hand out more than 150 bags of groceries to folks near Broadway and Bailey Monday.

This is the third giveaway the church has hosted and wanted to help those impacted by the Tops store closure.

Pastor Charles Walker says people living on Broadway are also having trouble getting everyday items they need. And members of the community who were previously taking the bus to Tops are no longer able to.

So the organizations wanted to bring some much-needed relief by giving out bread diapers, water, and snacks

"It was very important almost to the degree of a lifeline down here on Jefferson as well as on broadway. and there are things basic needs they don't have that we're trying to provide to them. we may not, can not provide everything but we can alleviate some of the pressure that they'll get or are receiving," Pastor Walker said.

Walker also said that other groceries stores in the area have closed in recent years so everyone in the community relied on the Tops on Jefferson.