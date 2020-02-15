BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifteen Army surgeons with the 1982nd Forward Surgical Team based in Niagara Falls said their goodbyes as they headed off to Afghanistan to save the lives of injured troops.

This is the message First Lieutenant Olivia De Los Santos had for her team Friday morning: to find the positives in the unknown.

"This is my first deployment, as it is for most of us. Nervous? Good. Use that to focus on the details and the little things, to be better at our jobs. Scared? Good. We have the opportunity to be brave, to see how strong we truly are," she said.

Their families said goodbye and saw their loved ones off at the Air Reserve Station.

