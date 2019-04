BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14th annual Gowns for Prom drive is now underway.

Colvin Cleaners led the way collecting dresses and other accessories, such as shoes, for girls in need this prom season.

And starting Tuesday, girls were able to go pick up whatever they needed for this year's big dance at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

14th Annual Gowns for Prom at Shea's

Volunteers needed for Gowns for Proms program

Little girl finds role model in dancer with same rare birth defect