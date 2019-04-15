BUFFALO, N.Y. — For 14 years, Shea's Performing Arts Theatre has been filling center stage with dresses.

These dresses aren't for traveling singers, actors and dancers-- but Shea's and their partnership with Colvin Cleaners want the women who wear them to feel like stars all the same.

The 14th Annual "Gowns for Prom" event promises free, donated gowns, shoes and accessories for any local high schooler in need of the perfect dress.

All you need is a valid student ID, and you can visit Shea's between 3:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday, April 16th through Thursday, April 18th.

Chris Billoni, Vice President of Colvin Cleaners, says more than 70 schools across Western New York have made special arrangements to bring students to Shea's, if they need it.

Thousands of dresses will be available, and Billoni says they expect at least 700 girls to walk away with their perfect dress for the event.

"We're really taking this to the next level, so that girls are not just walking away with a dress, they're walking away feeling like they found the perfect dress that they might not even be able to find in stores," said Billoni. "The smiles and the looks on their faces when all their friends are here, there's tears in all of our eyes every single year, and to be able to help so many people just have fun at the end of the high school experience, it's awesome."

Over 14 years, the Billoni family says they've served thousands of girls in finding, fitting, and bringing home their new dresses in time for the prom, saying they haven't missed an order yet.