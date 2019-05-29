SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old boy fell some 20 feet from a bridge and into a creek bed on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of 5 Buffalo Street and that the teen was taken out of the creek roughly 40 minutes later.

The boy was taken to Lake Shore Hospital. He was treated for minor injuries.

