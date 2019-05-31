BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of bicyclists made their way through Western New York and all for a good cause.

It was the 13th annual Ride for Missing Children.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children there are currenlty more than 200 kids missing in New York.

This ride does a lot more than just raising awareness, it's a learning experience for the kids.

"One of the things we do at the schools before the riders come is that we is that we come and teach them about abduction prevention how to keep themselves safe when they are out in the community, " said Kathy Gust, spokesperson for National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni was one of the riders in the event that stoped at several schools in the Buffalo-area.