CLARENCE, N.Y. - High school teams worked all year to build the perfect pumpkin catapult and now the time has come to see if their creation will launch them into first place.

The Great Pumpkin Farm invited thirteen local high school teams Sunday afternoon to compete in distance and accuracy competitions.

Depew High School took home this year's two top honors: Longest Single Throw (687 feet) and Combined Throws (total of 2,004 feet - a new record!).

Forestville Central School District came in second in both categories with a Longest Single Throw of 502 feet and a Combined Throws total of 1,195 feet. Pioneer Central School District came in third for Longest Single Throw (391 feet) and Williamsville South took third honors in the Combined Throws with a total of 1,093 feet.

Teams use knowledge from math, science and technology to design and test their creations with hopes of winning trophies, cash prizes and prestige.

Prizes are awarded for longest distance, highest number of shots and “storming the castle” (hitting a target 150 feet away). Which Pioneer Central won.

Last year, Depew High School won two of the top three categories, Longest single throw and combined throws. Buffalo Academy of Science took home the third trophy for storming the castle.

Other high schools in attendance included; Williamsville South, Harkness Center East, Newfane, Nardin Academy, Pioneer Central, Scio Central, Harkness Center West, Forestville Central, Clarence, Fredonia and Genesee Valley.

© 2018 WGRZ