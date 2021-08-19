13-year-old girl missing from Chautauqua County

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services are looking for help finding a missing teen.
They say Gracie Vanlandingham, 13, is missing from Westfield. She was last seen in Jamestown about 6 p.m. Wednesday. At the time she was wearing white jeans with holes in them, white sandals, and possibly carrying a backpack.
Gracie is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with light brown hair. Deputies believe she may still be in the Jamestown area and do not believe she's in imminent danger.
If you have any information where she might be, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 716-753-2131 or dial 911.