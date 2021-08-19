13-year-old girl missing from Chautauqua County

The Sheriff's Office says Gracie Vanlandingham was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Jamestown.

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services are looking for help finding a missing teen.

They say Gracie Vanlandingham, 13, is missing from Westfield. She was last seen in Jamestown about 6 p.m. Wednesday. At the time she was wearing white jeans with holes in them, white sandals, and possibly carrying a backpack.

Gracie is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with light brown hair. Deputies believe she may still be in the Jamestown area and do not believe she's in imminent danger.