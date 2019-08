BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may only be August, but runners are already gearing up for the 124th annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

Registration opens at 11am on Tuesday. Runners can register at: YMCABN.org.

The event sells out every year, so folks are encouraged to register early to ensure their spot.

The YMCA Turkey Trot is the oldest consecutively run footrace in North America. More than 14,000 runners and walkers participate in the 8K race every year.