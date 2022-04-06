Approximately 1,200 people take Buffalo firefighters entry exam

From the exam, an eligible list will be adopted of candidates to move forward. Buffalo firefighters can earn between $44,000 and $78,000 a year, plus benefits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Close to 1,200 people were at the convention center to take the Buffalo firefighters entry exam Saturday morning. Recruitment started in March, and they wanted to make sure it was a diverse group. From the exam, an eligible list will be adopted of candidates to move forward in the process.

"The next part of the process will be the physical ability portion, then several other steps: drug testing and background checks," said G.G. Herndon-Hill, the Buffalo commissioner of human resources. "We're happy to see the people who don't traditionally think about this have come out, and they have come out, as you can see in big numbers."

Added William Renaldo of the Buffalo Fire Department: "All well worth it to become part of the greatest profession in the world, so thank you."

Buffalo firefighters can earn between $44,000 and $78,000 a year, plus benefits.