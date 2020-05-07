x
12-year-old hospitalized after Niagara Falls mini-bike crash

The boy, who was operating a Coleman ct100u mini-bike, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment of head injuries and broken bones.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries and broken bones after crashing a mini-bike on Saturday evening in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say the boy, who was operating a Coleman ct100u mini-bike, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Griffon Avenue, where the boy's mini-bike crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

According to New York State law, mini-bikes are not allowed on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk or other area that allows public motor vehicle traffic. 

The Crash Management team is investigating the incident.

