12-year-old hospitalized after Niagara Falls mini-bike crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries and broken bones after crashing a mini-bike on Saturday evening in Niagara Falls.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Griffon Avenue, where the boy's mini-bike crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Griffon Avenue, where the boy's mini-bike crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle.

According to New York State law, mini-bikes are not allowed on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk or other area that allows public motor vehicle traffic.