12-year-old boy dies in Rochester fire

Crews arrived less than five minutes after the call came out at 9:45 AM and found heavy fire showing out of the front of the one and a half story house.

An aggressive search began after firefighters were told a 12-year-old was still inside. The boy was found and rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Eight others in the home, including six children, managed to escape the flames, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Two Rochester Police officers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.