x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday

The City of Tonawanda received federal funding to improve the city's playground.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —  

The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park.

Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.

Leaders will mark the completion of a $200,000 park and playground improvement project in the City of Tonawanda at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17.

Altogether more than $1.1 million in federal CDBG CARES Act funding was used to assist municipalities with improvements to outdoor recreational/park facilities.

New improvements such as shelters will also be put into place in case of unpredictable weather.

 

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

A WNY woman who's battled cancer 3 times says it's just a chapter in her life, not her whole story

Before You Leave, Check This Out