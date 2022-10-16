Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday

The City of Tonawanda received federal funding to improve the city's playground.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park.

Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.

Leaders will mark the completion of a $200,000 park and playground improvement project in the City of Tonawanda at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17.

Altogether more than $1.1 million in federal CDBG CARES Act funding was used to assist municipalities with improvements to outdoor recreational/park facilities.