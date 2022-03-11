119th Charity Ball takes place this weekend

The event is an opportunity for students to learn about the needs of the community and have a fun night out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new TikTok challenge going around social media, but this one is for a good cause.

Local middle and high schools are doing the Charity Ball Challenge, ahead of this year's dance on Saturday night.

It's the 119th year for the tradition, and it will take place at Buffalo River Works with entertainment from DJ Yes and DJ Milk.

The middle school dance takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the high school dance is from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The attire for both dances is semi-formal, with girls in dress or dressy pants, and boys in sports coats.

Proceeds benefit the Maria Love Fund, which helps family members of people recovering from illnesses.