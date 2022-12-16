$11.7 million awarded to school districts to expand access to pre-K

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the funding will create up to 17,500 additional pre-K seats statewide.

ALBANY, N.Y. — $11.7 million has been delivered to school districts across New York State to expand access to pre-K for four-year-old children.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the FY 2023 Enacted Budget included $125 million to expand access to full-day pre-K. According to Hochul, the funding will create up to 17,500 additional pre-K seats statewide. On Friday, $11.7 million was awarded through a competitive process overseen by the State Education Department.

"Providing opportunities for quality pre-K education sets up children, parents, and caretakers for success, and I'm proud to deliver this important investment for families across the state," said Governor Hochul. "This funding will help children in their most important stages of development and growth. As a mother, I've seen how essential these resources are and my administration is committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed in New York."

According to Governor Hochul, the FY 2023 Enacted Budget provided a record $31.5 billion in total school aid for school year 2023 and more than doubled the state's investment in child care with $7 billion in funding over four years.

Western New York school districts awarded funding include:

- Buffalo City School District, $2,500,000

- Newfane Central School District, $470,983

- Pembroke Central School District, $307,615

- Eden Central School District, $257,328

- Batavia City School District, $200,000

- Wyoming Central School District, $140,000

- Genesee Valley Central School District, $140,000

- Elba Central School District, $117,760