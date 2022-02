Roughly 11% of Erie County residents speak a language other than English at home.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Roughly 11% of Erie County residents speak a language other than English at home.

That means 772,888 people, or 89% of the local population, speak only English at home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. The data provides estimates for the population ages five and up.

Recent estimates were not available for the other seven counties in Western New York.