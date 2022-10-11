11 fallen firefighters across New York honored, including one from WNY

Among those honored was Getzville Firefighter Irving A. Isenberg.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul honored 11 fallen firefighters during the 25th annual NYS Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Albany Tuesday.

Among those honored was Getzville Firefighter Irving A. Isenberg.

Isenberg was a longtime firefighter and former chief for Getzville. He was only 55-years-old when he passed away from job-related cancer in 2019.

His name, along with 10 others, has been added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

"Today we honor 11 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities," Governor Hochul said in a release. "We remember these New Yorkers as selfless individuals with unwavering dedication to keeping us safe. We will never forget these heroes, and we stand with their grieving loved ones today and every day. New York is a better place because of their service."

New York State Fire Administrator James Cable said, "We gather today to honor 11 brave firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe. Please remember these fallen firefighters for their contributions to protecting all of us, and those that continue to serve and risk their lives for the people of New York."

Here are the names of the fallen firefighters honored at Tuesday's ceremony:

Joseph M. Boyle, New York City Fire Department

John "Jack" A. Bradley, West Islip Fire Department

Doris L. Groene, Vigilant Engine & Hook & Ladder Co., Inc.

Irving A. Isenberg, Getzville Fire Company, Inc.

Joseph W. Maiello, New York City Fire Department

Vincent L. Malveaux, New York City Fire Department

Thomas G. Manley, New York City Fire Department

Stanley J. May, The Roslyn Highlands Hook & Ladder, Engine & Hose Co.

Frank Portelle, New York City Fire Department

John P. Poulos, New York City Fire Department

Guy J. Romano, Westbury Fire Department