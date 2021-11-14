Drop the puck: 11 Day Power Play returns for 5th year

Forty players hit the ice Sunday morning for the start of a marathon hockey game, with the goal of playing for a world record 252 hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play is back for the fifth year.

The hockey event raises money for cancer research and support services. It happens outdoors at the Buffalo RiverWorks rink downtown.

Forty players hit the ice Sunday morning, for the start of a marathon hockey game. The goal is to hit 252 hours played to break the world record for the longest hockey game ever with two teams of 20 players rotating in and out.

Around 1,000 other people will play on an adjacent ice rink to the world record one.

"We've been able to send more than 200 children to camp for free at Camp Good Days," 11 Day Power Play co-founder Amy Lesakowski said.

"We've been able to grant more than 120 wishes to families battling in our own community, and we've been able to support Roswell Park in their research efforts to find a cure for cancer with more than $3.7 million donated."

This year the group is expected to raise $2 million when this event ends.

Channel 2's Pete Gallivan is on the team, hoping to break the world record.

Dr. Renier Brentjens of Roswell Park said the dollars raised support clinical trials in their immunotherapy program, and they will be used to leverage much larger grants. He is a Buffalo native who recently returned home to become Deputy Director at Roswell.

Brentjens told 2 On Your Side he wasn't surprised by the impact the 11 Day Power Play has had.

"This is the thing that makes me so proud of being from Buffalo," Brentjens said.