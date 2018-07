BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play had a goal of raising $1 million to fight cancer in a non-stop 11 day hockey match.

However, all they really needed was a few hours.

Five hours after their 8 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, the foundation already exceeded their million dollar goal.

Now, they play on, with over 1,500 volunteers hitting the ice in shifts to fundraise for Roswell Park, Make-A-Wish and Camp Good Days.

