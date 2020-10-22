11 Day Power Play now taking player applications for 2021

The event is shifting back to its original format next year, attempting to reclaim the record for the world's longest hockey game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday morning it was announced that a local fundraiser, which has raised over $5 million to fight cancer over the past four years, has started taking applications for its 2021 event.

The 11-Day Power Play just released their plans for next year. Organizers say it will be returning to the original format of 2 teams, 40 players, playing a continuous hockey game that will last 11 days. That's 251+ hours of hockey. They are trying to continue their mission, but also reclaim the record for the world's longest game.

“We always in the back of my mind that we are going to do another World Record event and with the pandemic and not really being able to plan for a large event to think that the timing is right and we're looking forward to doing it again," one of the founders, Mike Lesakowski told 2 On Your Side.

The game is scheduled for November 13-24, outside at Riverworks. The event just started taking applications for players interested in participating.

Next year's event will support cancer research and wellness programs at Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish WNY and the Roswell Park and Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Programs.