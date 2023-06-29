11 Day Power Play hits 10 million milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's taken seven years, two world records, and countless memories, but the 11 Day Powerplay has finally hit a massive milestone. The organization has now raised $10 Million Dollars for cancer research.
The 11 Day Powerplay made the announcement on its social media, thanking everyone who has helped since the puck first dropped in 2017.
The Community Shift has grown to more than 2,300 pairs of skates hitting the ice in three-hour shifts for an 11-day marathon hockey game. The beneficiaries of the game have also grown.
Make-A-Wish Western New York, Camp Good Days and Special Times, and the Roswell Park & Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program benefit each year.
There is still time to catch this year's Community Shift. Players are on the ice until Saturday night.
For the complete schedule and the impact that the 11 Day Power Play has had, log onto their website.