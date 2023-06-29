11 Day Power Play hits 10 million milestone

The organization has now raised $10 Million Dollars for cancer research.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's taken seven years, two world records, and countless memories, but the 11 Day Powerplay has finally hit a massive milestone. The organization has now raised $10 Million Dollars for cancer research.

The 11 Day Powerplay made the announcement on its social media, thanking everyone who has helped since the puck first dropped in 2017.

🚨 WE’VE OFFICIALLY HIT OUR $10 MILLION DOLLAR GOAL🚨 Today marks a significant milestone for the 11 Day Power Play -- we have officially raised over $10M for cancer research since we first dropped the puck in 2017. Thank you to all of the amazing and dedicated #11DPP supporters. pic.twitter.com/GA2SKGE9So — 11 Day Power Play (@11DayPowerPlay) June 29, 2023

The Community Shift has grown to more than 2,300 pairs of skates hitting the ice in three-hour shifts for an 11-day marathon hockey game. The beneficiaries of the game have also grown.

Make-A-Wish Western New York, Camp Good Days and Special Times, and the Roswell Park & Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program benefit each year.

There is still time to catch this year's Community Shift. Players are on the ice until Saturday night.