11 Day Power Play wins big at Harborcenter

More than $10 million has been raised for cancer organizations in Western New York since 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play has officially wrapped up for 2023.

It began back on June 21, but all those who participated in the event have a lot to be proud about.

Since the Power Play came to Buffalo in 2017, it has raised millions for cancer research. This year, it surpassed $10 million.

"I think it's awesome that they're doing this for the community. I mean, we just saw all the cancers they support, and it's incredible. My dad died from esophageal cancer so it's kind of cool that we get to represent him here too," said Sara Nestler, whose husband was on the ice for the Power Play.

"I am a cancer survivor so I think it's great," said Laura Wheatman, who watched her husband in the Power Play.

This year, it is once again a community shift version of the event. Teams rotated in every three hours throughout the 11 days.

The proceeds will go to Roswell park, Oishei's Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program and other groups, such as Make-A-Wish and Camp Good Days.

"I played in the 2017 original 40, and the 2021 frozen 40," said Steve, who played in the event this year too.

"It's so rewarding. You just can't believe where the money comes from in Buffalo. I mean they pulled in a half a million dollars in the last four days at the same time as the Ride for Roswell. It's just awesome where the money comes from."

Some players even came from Maryland to help the cause.

"We come out here every year. The ice is great, the people are great. We love coming up here and doing this," said Jason Malnar, a Maryland native.

"I think it's awesome they raise this money and put it towards cancer research and helping. These guys can play for three hours but those cancer patients go through so much," said Bridget, who watched her husband play during the event.