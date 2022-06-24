11 Day Power Play Community Shift kicks off at Harborcenter

The 11 Day Power Play Community Shift dropped the puck Thursday on the 2022 edition of the local fundraiser just seven months after last year’s event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in Harborcenter for the first time in two years, the 11 Day Power Play Community Shift dropped the puck Thursday on the 2022 edition of the local fundraiser just seven months after last year’s event.

"Quick turnaround, but Buffalo has not disappointed us," said 11 Day Power Play Co-founder Amy Lesakowski. "I mean, the support we’ve gotten through the 11 Day Power Play and our players, it’s really overwhelming. It’s such a city of good neighbors, that in that short period of time we’ve been able to hit close to $1 million. We’re about $20,000 from that million dollar goal and we’re clearly not stopping."

Lesakowski started the Power Play with her husband Mike in 2016. Lesakowski says they’re closing in on $8 million in total money raised since its inception. Roswell Park recently opened a cellular therapy lab funded by donations from the marathon hockey game. For a disease that can often be such a personal journey, a public show of support from so many for whom cancer is a universal touchstone.

"This year I dedicated the tournament to my mom. I lost her last year in June, and so this year is dedicated to her," said Paul Sanchez Jr.

"Honestly, who hasn’t been touched by some type of cancer," said Jason Gerhard. "Family members, friends, everything. Currently battling, lost their battle, in remission. Name it all, we were all there. Just wanted to help."