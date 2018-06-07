BUFFALO, N.Y. – We are celebrating Western New York's love for hockey as the 11 Day Power Play gets underway. This year, it is back and bigger than ever before.

Now in its second year, the 11-day hockey game features two new teams for each four-hour shift.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side went to HarborCenter to find out why people are skating.

Kenny Corp and Craig Curtin are original 11 Day Power Play players and were part of last year's inaugural teams that set a world record for the longest hockey game ever played, all to help raise money to fight cancer.

"It was very emotional. It was very gratifying at the same time from what I remember of it because we were exhausted. Just a phenomenal time," Corp said.

Now, they're back for more. This year, joining the original players will be more than 1,500 people playing on 120 teams.

Curtin grew up playing hockey and plays for his family members whose lives have been touched by cancer.

"This year, it's going to be extra special because my kids are playing against the old men a couple times, and then my kids are volunteering, and then they're going to fill in some spots when needed. So it's great that the community can now be involved," Curtin said.

They're playing to raise more than a million dollars for Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, and Make-A-Wish WNY.

"It doesn't hit you until you start playing. You're looking in the stands, you see the children up there, some are fighting cancer now, going through chemo, survivors, and unfortunately some that have passed away, their families are here. So, yeah, it's very emotional," Corp said.

A hockey player by trade, Corp grew up in Buffalo, and now lives in Albany. He's skating Thursday night and has also signed up for seven other shifts.

"It's phenomenal, and you see 39 guys from last year and the people that came in and the signs, it's just a very, very, very cool experience," he said.

"It was 11 days with some of my best friends. I have great memories and we're gonna be friends forever," Curtin said.

The game goes through July 15.

© 2018 WGRZ