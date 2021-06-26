10th anniversary Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale this weekend

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 50 vendors will be on hand for the 10th annual Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale happening this weekend on the front lawn of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are located at 2655 South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

Vendors are selling nature-themed items in a variety of mediums, such as woodwork, ceramics, and metalwork.

There will also be a basket raffle and food trucks.