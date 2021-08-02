10.5 pounds of illegal cannabis seized from house near ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say their SWAT team recovered over 10 pounds of marijuana from a house in Buffalo's Grider neighborhood, not far from Erie County Medical Center.
On Thursday, Buffalo Police say the SWAT team and E District police were enforcing an order to vacate at a home on Wyoming Street.
Once inside the house at 242 Wyoming, the police called in the narcotics unit to assist and execute a search warrant.
According to police, over 10.5 pounds of marijuana was found in 754 ziplock bags and 734 plastic vials. Police also found $1,081.
31-year-old Damario Lomm, 33-year-old Junius Hodge and 31-year-old Lorenzo Lee were arrested in connection with the drug seizure for felony criminal possession of marijuana.