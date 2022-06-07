NY dedicates $104M to affordable housing for seniors

One of the new developments includes $5 million for Mount Olive Senior Manor on East Delavan Avenue. That project will offer 65 affordable homes for seniors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's announced $104 million in funding to create or preserve affordable housing at 16 different developments in New York State.

"The $104 million in awards announced today will expand access to affordable housing and opportunity for families, seniors, and vulnerable residents across New York," Governor Hochul said. "Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today's awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all.

"With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we're not just building homes with these awards; we're creating vibrant, more enduring communities."

Another $4 million will be awarded to Victoria Place in the Village of Kenmore. That project will convert the historic St. Paul's Catholic School into 37 apartments for seniors.

According to the news release, the developments will be 100% electric and designed to achieve net-zero energy standards.

Also, these developments will provide free or low-cost broadband services to residents as part of the State's efforts to close the digital divide for lower-income New Yorkers.