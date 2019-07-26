BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local leaders have called Buffalo's Elmwood Village a "playground desert," meaning residents do not have a playground within a 10-minute walk from their homes.

It's been that way for years, since the former playground at Presbyterian Church on Lafayette Avenue was removed.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan on Friday announced $100,000 in grant funding that will help fix that.

"We have to keep in mind that even though we're putting this playground here, it is still going to be on the grounds of the church," Ryan said. "So the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, who is represented here today, has agreed again to be the host of this wonderful playground."

Assemblyman Ryan says several meetings will be held to get community input on a design before the new playground is built.

