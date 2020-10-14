10,000 pounds of groceries donated to Buffalo school families working with Say Yes

Goya Gives and the Hispanic Heritage Council made the donation in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say Yes Buffalo families will get some help putting food on the table thanks to a generous donation in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Goya Gives and the Hispanic Heritage Council Wednesday donated 10,000 pounds of groceries to the families involved in the organization's preventive services and Community Schools programs.

“We are thankful to Goya and the Sabres Foundation who continues to support the Buffalo community with these donations,” said Casimiro Rodriguez Sr., past president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY, Inc. “We know that our families are dealing with more difficult times than ever with the pandemic. It’s an honor to be part of an initiative to get food and school supplies to those who need it most.”

In addition, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation donated $2,500 to the Hispanic Heritage Council for school supplies to be distributed by Say Yes.