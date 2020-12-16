$10,000 donation helping keep Niagara County SPCA shelter dogs warm in the winter

The Niagara County SPCA announced Tuesday that the East Hill Foundation made a $10,000 donation to the shelter to help purchase electric utility infrared heaters.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A generous donation to the Niagara County SPCA is going to keep shelter dogs warm during the cold winters here in Western New York.

“We are incredibly grateful to the East Hill Foundation for their generous donation after we reached out to them last year and shared our concerns," said Tim Brennan, director of shelter operations at Niagara County SPCA.

"The outside portions of our dog runs, although covered and secured by overhead garage doors, are not insulated or heated. This became problematic this past year when it was extremely cold. The dogs’ water dishes froze and the open doors between the two halves of the kennels prevented the inside portion of the kennels from remaining warm enough. The FFH Series Electric Utility Infrared Heaters will ensure the dogs stay warm this winter season."

The Niagara County SPCA says community funding from individuals and organizations, such as the East Hill Foundation, are vital for the shelter, since it does not receive government assistance.