BUFFALO, NY. — A week from today, 100 SUNY and CUNY students, along with nearly 20 skilled labor volunteers, will head to Puerto Rico for the NY Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement Sunday during the NYS Stands with Puerto Rico breakfast, ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

More: Hurricane Maria killed thousands in Puerto Rico, more than 70 times official tally, study says

He used strong words, calling it "inexcusable" how the nation responded to Hurricane Maria and the resulting disaster and damage.

"The lack of response. The disrespect. The lack of humanity. The lack of caring. The lack of concern. The ease with which they did it, is frankly disgusting and disturbing," Cuomo said.

UNICEF USA gave $500,000 to support the cause - allowing students to to make the trip to volunteer, and earn college credit for it.

The students will be assisting ongoing efforts to clean, restore, and rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Maria.

© 2018 WGRZ