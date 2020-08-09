100 holes of golf to raise money for a good cause

Members of the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation will play 100 holes of golf Tuesday, raising over $15,000 in the process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, members of a local organization will be teeing it up all day to raise money to support patients at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Members of the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation's board of directors, along with other hospital supporters, are raising money by playing 100 holes of golf on Tuesday. Participants have been competing to raise money for a little over a month and the group has brought in over $15,000.

Golfers will tee off at around 6 a.m. at the Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora and are expected to play non-stop until about 8 p.m.