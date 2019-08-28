AMHERST, N.Y. — A young bicyclist was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 9 AM in the 1000 block of Millersport Highway. Amherst Police say the driver is an Amherst woman and that the 10-year-old boy suffered a head injury.

Names of those involved were not released pending family being notified.

Amherst Police are asking if you have any information related to this accident that you call them at 689-1311.