BUFFALO, NY - We're coming up on a jam-packed weekend of events in Western New York, with something for everyone Friday through Sunday.

Here's a look at what's happening in the Queen City:

Friday:

  • WYRK's annual Taste of Country at Coca-Cola Fields begins with gates opening at 4 p.m.
  • Farmers Markets will be open around WNY all weekend. Check out our complete list for times and locations.
  • The sequel to "Phantom of the Opera," Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Love Never Dies," at Shea's has performances every night this weekend.

Saturday:

  • The Thunder of Niagara Air Show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Niagara Falls. Free shuttle services will be offered. Additional information is available online.
  • The 2018 Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure® kicks off at 10 a.m. on Ganson Street - and it's not too late to register!
  • The Allentown Art Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • As is the Allen West Festival, which is also running Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday:

© 2018 WGRZ