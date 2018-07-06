BUFFALO, NY - We're coming up on a jam-packed weekend of events in Western New York, with something for everyone Friday through Sunday.
Here's a look at what's happening in the Queen City:
Friday:
- WYRK's annual Taste of Country at Coca-Cola Fields begins with gates opening at 4 p.m.
- Farmers Markets will be open around WNY all weekend. Check out our complete list for times and locations.
- The sequel to "Phantom of the Opera," Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Love Never Dies," at Shea's has performances every night this weekend.
Saturday:
- The Thunder of Niagara Air Show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Niagara Falls. Free shuttle services will be offered. Additional information is available online.
- The 2018 Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure® kicks off at 10 a.m. on Ganson Street - and it's not too late to register!
- The Allentown Art Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- As is the Allen West Festival, which is also running Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday:
- Dog Days of Kenmore - a free party for you and your pooch!
- Family Fun Day at the Albright Knox Art Gallery with $5 admission for the whole family and kid-friendly activities.
- Make LemonAide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy's Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren's Shoes to benefit those affected by CP.
