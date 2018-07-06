BUFFALO, NY - We're coming up on a jam-packed weekend of events in Western New York, with something for everyone Friday through Sunday.

Here's a look at what's happening in the Queen City:

Friday:

WYRK's annual Taste of Country at Coca-Cola Fields begins with gates opening at 4 p.m.

Farmers Markets will be open around WNY all weekend. Check out our complete list for times and locations.

The sequel to "Phantom of the Opera," Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Love Never Dies," at Shea's has performances every night this weekend.

Saturday:

The Thunder of Niagara Air Show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Niagara Falls. Free shuttle services will be offered. Additional information is available online.

Sunday in Niagara Falls. Free shuttle services will be offered. Additional information is available online. The 2018 Susan G. Komen WNY Race for the Cure® kicks off at 10 a.m. on Ganson Street - and it's not too late to register!

The Allentown Art Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday. As is the Allen West Festival, which is also running Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday:

Dog Days of Kenmore - a free party for you and your pooch!

Family Fun Day at the Albright Knox Art Gallery with $5 admission for the whole family and kid-friendly activities.

Make LemonAide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy's Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren's Shoes to benefit those affected by CP.

© 2018 WGRZ