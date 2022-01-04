Beginning Thursday, January 6, the 10 sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday.

NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Tuesday that 10 SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites will open beginning January 6.

The Governor announced the second round of sites slated to open the week of January 10.

"As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus," Governor Hochul said. "With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

Beginning Thursday, January 6, the 10 sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

University at Buffalo Community Testing Site

Center for Tomorrow Building

Flint Road

Buffalo, NY 14226

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

Alumni Center

667 Grant St.

Buffalo, NY 14213

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site

Emergency Services Building, Training Room 26

S. West Dorm Dr.

Oneonta, NY 13820

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Albany Community Testing Site

Colonial Dining Hall

1400 Washington Ave

Albany, NY 12222

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site

1500 Development Dr.

Stony Brook, NY 11794

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site

The Performing Art Center

735 Anderson Hill Rd.

Purchase, NY 10577

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site

Marano Campus Center, Suite B2, 7060 NY-104

Oswego, NY 13126

Beginning Jan. 6, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

Binghamton University Community Testing Site

Binghamton University Foundation

10 Gannett Dr.

Johnson City, NY 13790

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site

Adirondack Hall

51 Sanborn Ave.

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site

1096 Lankler Dr.

Cortland, NY 13045

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

Each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins.

As part of round two of this partnership, additional SUNY campus-based test sites will be established, the governor's office said.

Those sites will include:

SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site

SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site

SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site

SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site

SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site

Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site

Morrisville State College Community Testing Site

SUNY Canton Community Testing Site

SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Opening dates and hours of operation for the sites included in this expansion will be announced in the coming days.