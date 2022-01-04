NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Tuesday that 10 SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites will open beginning January 6.
The Governor announced the second round of sites slated to open the week of January 10.
"As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus," Governor Hochul said. "With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."
Beginning Thursday, January 6, the 10 sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
University at Buffalo Community Testing Site
Center for Tomorrow Building
Flint Road
Buffalo, NY 14226
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Buffalo State College Community Testing Site
Alumni Center
667 Grant St.
Buffalo, NY 14213
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site
Emergency Services Building, Training Room 26
S. West Dorm Dr.
Oneonta, NY 13820
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Albany Community Testing Site
Colonial Dining Hall
1400 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12222
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site
1500 Development Dr.
Stony Brook, NY 11794
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site
The Performing Art Center
735 Anderson Hill Rd.
Purchase, NY 10577
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site
Marano Campus Center, Suite B2, 7060 NY-104
Oswego, NY 13126
Beginning Jan. 6, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Binghamton University Community Testing Site
Binghamton University Foundation
10 Gannett Dr.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site
Adirondack Hall
51 Sanborn Ave.
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site
1096 Lankler Dr.
Cortland, NY 13045
Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins.
As part of round two of this partnership, additional SUNY campus-based test sites will be established, the governor's office said.
Those sites will include:
- SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site
- SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site
- SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site
- SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site
- SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site
- Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site
- Morrisville State College Community Testing Site
- SUNY Canton Community Testing Site
- SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Opening dates and hours of operation for the sites included in this expansion will be announced in the coming days.
